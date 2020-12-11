December 11, 2020

Gather round for some of the best science books you might have missed this year. Plus, state and local health departments prepare to receive the vaccine. And one year in, how has Europe’s Green New Deal fared?

Listen to full episode

featured segment

The Best Science Books Of 2020

Catch up on our list of books that celebrate some of the best science non-fiction reads you might have missed this year.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode