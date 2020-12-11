December 11, 2020

featured segment
The Best Science Books Of 2020
Catch up on our list of books that celebrate some of the best science non-fiction reads you might have missed this year.
12:07
COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin In The U.K.
Plus, Canada approves a vaccine, and the FDA may approve a vaccine for the US this week.
17:07
What Has Europe’s Green New Deal Accomplished In Its First Year?
Though the U.S. stalled in its progress toward a green economy, the European Union preserved through the pandemic toward its climate goals.
16:47
Charting A Path To Deliver The COVID-19 Vaccine
Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved in the United States, the hard work of getting it produced and distributed begins.
12:12
Trump Administration Rushes To Sell Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Land For Drilling
Despite lawsuits and outcry, there’s a race to develop an important piece of Arctic habitat.
27:28
The Best Science Books Of 2020
Catch up on our list of books that celebrate some of the best science non-fiction reads you might have missed this year.
7:12
What’s In A (Hurricane) Name?
This year, we ran out of hurricane monikers. Why do we name hurricanes in the first place?