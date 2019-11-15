 11/15/2019

Critics Say The EPA Transparency Proposal Will Squash Science

Water flow stops away from the sewer into the river, which is grass-covered coast.
EPA proposal could weaken environmental regulations. Credit: Shutterstock

This week, a House Committee held a hearing to review an Environmental Protection Agency proposal called ‘Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science.’ The proposal would require researchers to disclose underlying datawhich could include private medical and health informationfor any scientific studies that the agency would use in determining environmental regulations. Science reporter Lisa Friedman from the New York Times discusses how this proposal could be used to weaken regulations and discount certain scientific studies. Plus, epidemiologist Joshua Wallach talks about how the proposal could affect researchers who conduct long-term epidemiological studies. 

We reached out to the EPA for comment and they provided a statement that says:

“Science transparency does not weaken science, quite the contrary. By requiring transparency, scientists will be required to publish hypothesis and experimental data for other scientists to review and discuss, requiring the science to withstand skepticism and peer review.”

You can read their full statement here.

Segment Guests

Lisa Friedman

Lisa Friedman deputy editor of E&E’s ClimateWire and is based in Washington, D.C.

Joshua Wallach

Joshua Wallach is an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and a member of the Collaboration for Research Integrity and Transparency.

