PFAS Chemicals, And You

Eighteen years ago, a lawyer named Robert Bilott sent a letter to the EPA, the attorney general, and other regulators, warning them about a chemical called PFOA, short for perfluorooctanoic acid.

Outside of the companies that made and used PFOA, most people had never heard of it. But E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, better known as DuPont, had been using PFOA to make Teflon since the early 1950s. In the course of a lawsuit against the chemical corporation, Bilott had uncovered a trove of internal company documents, showing DuPont had been quietly monitoring the chemical’s health risks for decades, studying laboratory animals and their own workers. Bilott called on regulators to investigate and take action.

PFOA has since been linked to testicular and kidney cancer, among other diseases. It is part of a larger class of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have now been detected in everything from polar bears in Svalbard to fish in South Carolina, and are estimated to be in the blood of over 98% of Americans.

In the mid-2000s manufacturers started voluntarily phasing out PFOA and a related chemical, PFOS, but they substituted them with other PFAS chemicals, whose possible health effects are still being investigated and litigated.

Nearly two decades after Bilott wrote the EPA, the agency has not regulated these chemicals, but it says it plans to begin the process by the end of this year. Bilott, who previously secured a $670 million settlement from DuPont, is now suing DuPont, Chemours, and others on behalf of everyone in the United States who has PFAS in their blood.

This week, Robert Bilott tells Ira his story, now featured in his book, Exposure, and the movie, Dark Waters, out in theaters November 22. You can read an excerpt of Bilott’s book here.

Sharon Lerner of The Intercept also joins to discuss what is known about these chemicals, and what is and isn’t being done to limit our exposure.

Response From DuPont And Parties

We contacted DuPont, its spinoff Chemours, and 3M for comment. In a statement to Science Friday, DuPont said it “does not make these chemicals in question” and that it has “a series of commitments around our limited use of PFAS—which includes eliminating the use of all PFOA/PFOS-based firefighting foams from our sites.”

Note that PFOA and PFOS are just two chemicals within the broader class of PFAS, which includes hundreds or thousands of compounds Manufacturers have voluntarily phased them out in the United States.

DuPont also stated it grants “royalty-free licenses to those seeking to use our PFAS water treatment resin technologies.”

The DuPont spinoff Chemours, which inherited its Teflon line of products in 2015, has not responded to a request for comment. 3M declined to provide a statement, but directed us to materials about PFAS on their website.

See DuPont’s full statement below.

F.A.Q. How are people exposed to PFAS? PFAS have been detected in many consumer products, from pizza boxes to floss, as well as drinking water and fish. The Environmental Working Group has created a map of known contamination sites, including drinking water, in the United states. How did the lawsuit begin? Robert Bilott was an unlikely adversary for DuPont. Until 1999, he was defending big corporations, not suing them. That changed when a farmer named Wilbur Earl Tennant contacted him about a mysterious wave of animal deaths on his land—land neighboring DuPont’s landfill. He told Robert about cows acting aggressive and dying, and deer corpses riddled with what looked like tumors to him. He suspected something coming off DuPont’s landfill was poisoning the animals. Since no one would help, he documented it all in videos. From the series The Teflon Toxin by The Intercept

Full Statement From DuPont

“We are, and have always been, committed to upholding the highest standards for the wellbeing of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate.

Although DuPont does not make these chemicals in question, we have announced a series of commitments around our limited use of PFAS—which includes eliminating the use of all PFOA/PFOS-based firefighting foams from our sites and granting royalty-free licenses to those seeking to use our PFAS water treatment resin technologies.

We are also leading our industry in supporting federal legislation and science-based regulatory efforts to address these chemicals, including requiring the EPA to list PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA within the next year.”

