Crowdfunding Can Lead To Sketchy Medicine

You may have seen them before in your social media feeds—a link to a crowdfunding site asking for donations to help offset the costs of medical treatment. While those campaigns can help raise needed funds in cases where a patient doesn’t have adequate insurance or their resources are exhausted, a new study has found they can also lead to dubious medical treatments.

Writing in The Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Ford Vox of the Shepherd Center and colleagues report that when they combed through several crowdfunding sites, they found lots of money being donated in support of several scientifically unsupported, ineffective, or potentially dangerous medical treatments. Over a two year span, for instance, over $3.4 million dollars was raised via crowdfunding for homeopathic or naturopathic treatments for cancer. Additionally, over $1.2 million was raised for unproven, potentially dangerous stem cell treatments for brain injury. In total, the five dubious treatments the team investigated raised almost a quarter of the money they sought.

Dr. Vox joins Ira to talk about the research, and possible ways to point crowdfunded medicine in a more scientifically-backed direction.

