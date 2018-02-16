The Bitcoin bubble hit its peak last December at nearly $20,000—an increase in value of 1000 percent in 2017. The cryptocurrency craze has caused unforeseen consequences. Huge mining server farms have popped up in Mongolia. The energy intensive mining process is straining electrical grids.

[Making smooth, rich chocolate is all about getting the right crystal formation.]

And hackers have tapped into this. Now, there is malware that could turn your computer into a cryptocurrency mining machine—a threat known as “cryptojacking.” Security reporter Dan Goodin discusses how this could affect your computing power and how some organizations are using this background crypto-mining for fundraising purposes.