 06/01/2018

Looking Ahead To Hurricane Season

12:00 minutes

satellite image of hurricane along the southeast US
Credit: NOAA

June 1 marks the start of the official “hurricane season” in the Atlantic, the time when powerful storms are most likely to spin their way out of the tropics. Each year, teams of forecasters try to anticipate the number and severity of storms to come. Some try to run climate models that simulate atmospheric behavior over multi-month timeframes, while other teams rely on statistics and comparisons with historic data for their estimates of the upcoming storm season.

Michael Bell, co-author of Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast, says that after looking at factors including Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, vertical wind shear levels, and El Niño, their team is predicting 13 additional named storms during the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season (in addition to Alberto, which formed before the Atlantic hurricane season began). Of those storms, the forecast calls for six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength. That’s in line with a separate forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center estimating between 10-16 named storms and 5-9 hurricanes.  

Bell joins Ira to talk about the challenges of long-term weather prediction, the interplay between climate and weather, and how the water temperatures off the coast of Africa tie into the chances of storms striking Florida.

Michael M. Bell

Michael M. Bell is co-author of the Colorado State University seasonal hurricane forecast, and an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

