What’s The Role Of Cyber Warfare In Russia’s War With Ukraine?
14:18 minutes
When Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, some experts predicted full-scale cyber warfare. It hasn’t happened—at least not yet. Russia did launch a few small cyber attacks against Ukraine, including malware which would have wiped Ukrainian government and bank data. It was thwarted.
Banks in the United States are now beefing up their security in anticipation of potential Russian cyber attacks in retaliation to the recently imposed sanctions. But how worried should we be about a global cyber war?
Jason Healey, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, based in New York City, joins Ira to discuss the intricacies of Russian cyber warfare.
Interested in bolstering your own cyber security? Healey suggests practicing standard digital security strategies, regardless of current threats. The Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked and the WIRED Guide to Digital Security provide comprehensive overviews on how to keep your digital assets secure.
Jason Healey is a Senior Research Scholar at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York, New York.
