 10/28/2022

How To Digitally Recreate Darth Vader’s Voice From A War Zone

11:54 minutes

A team of 10 people smiling at the camera holding instuments, plush animals, and two Emmy awards.
The Respeecher team in their Kyiv office before the war in Ukraine. Credit: Respeecher.

James Earl Jones played Darth Vader for 45 years. But this September, he officially stepped down from the role. Fear not, Star Wars fans—the villain isn’t gone for good. Instead, the filmmakers have teamed up with the Ukrainian AI company Respeecher to recreate his voice.

Respeecher can convert one person’s speech into the voice of another. The company’s work has appeared in the Star Wars canon already, as Young Luke Skywalker in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” And just last month, they debuted their Darth Vader mimic in the T.V. show “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

They always knew that it would be challenging to recreate Vader’s iconic voice. But their job got a whole lot harder when Russian troops invaded their nation.

Respeecher chief technology officer Dmytro Bielievtsov and sound engineer Bogdan Belyaev join guest host Kathleen Davis to talk about their work.

Compare James Earl Jones to the Respeecher Team’s Work:

Segment Guests

Dmytro Bielievtsov

Dmytro Bielievtsov is Chief Technology Officer at Respeecher in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bogdan Belyaev

Bogdan Belyaev is a sound engineer at Respeecher in Lviv, Ukraine.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Jason P. Dinh

Jason P. Dinh is an NSF-funded intern at Science Friday. He loves stories about charismatic creatures, pop culture, and environmental science. When he’s not working, you can find him teaching his dog new tricks, Yelp-reviewing restaurants, and running long distances at a sluggish pace.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

