How To Digitally Recreate Darth Vader’s Voice From A War Zone
11:54 minutes
James Earl Jones played Darth Vader for 45 years. But this September, he officially stepped down from the role. Fear not, Star Wars fans—the villain isn’t gone for good. Instead, the filmmakers have teamed up with the Ukrainian AI company Respeecher to recreate his voice.
Respeecher can convert one person’s speech into the voice of another. The company’s work has appeared in the Star Wars canon already, as Young Luke Skywalker in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” And just last month, they debuted their Darth Vader mimic in the T.V. show “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
They always knew that it would be challenging to recreate Vader’s iconic voice. But their job got a whole lot harder when Russian troops invaded their nation.
Respeecher chief technology officer Dmytro Bielievtsov and sound engineer Bogdan Belyaev join guest host Kathleen Davis to talk about their work.
Dmytro Bielievtsov is Chief Technology Officer at Respeecher in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Bogdan Belyaev is a sound engineer at Respeecher in Lviv, Ukraine.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
