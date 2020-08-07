Making Day-Glo Glow More Brightly

When you hear the word ‘fluorescent,’ you might think of the colors you see in a psychedelic poster. When you shine a black light on the poster, its colors can seem literally to glow from within. That glow actually comes from chemical fluorescence—the ability of some compounds to absorb energy in one part of the light spectrum, and re-emit it in another part of the spectrum that humans can see. In the case of the black-light poster, ultraviolet radiation from the black light is shifted into the poster’s eye-popping colors.

Over the years, researchers have created thousands of chemical dyes that fluoresce in every color of the rainbow—but there’s a catch. Most of those dyes fluoresce most brightly when they’re in a dilute liquid solution. Now, researchers say they’ve created what they call a “plug-and-play” approach to locking those dyes into a solid form, without dimming their light.

The new strategy uses a colorless, donut-shaped molecule called a cyanostar. When combined with fluorescent dye, cyanostar molecules insulate the dye molecules from each other, and allow them to pack closely together in an orderly checkerboard—resulting in brightly-fluorescing solid materials.

Amar Flood, a professor of chemistry at Indiana University, says the new materials can be around thirty times brighter than other materials on a per-volume basis, and the approach works for any number of off-the-shelf dyes—no tweaking required. Flood joins SciFri’s Charles Bergquist to discuss the work and possible applications for the new technology.