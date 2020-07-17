Understanding Plant Evolution Through Art
To understand variation in living things, scientists often compare specimens, recording the details. This kind of scientific investigation has long been practiced: Charles Darwin, for example, made sketches of everything from finch beaks to barnacles shells in his field notebooks. Today, natural history museums store these catalogues in shelves and drawers of preserved specimens.
But scientists can also draw from less likely forums. Recently, one team of researchers—an art historian and a plant biologist— documented the different plant species represented in historical paintings and sculptures. Their results were published in the journal Trends in Plant Science. Plant biologist Ive de Smet and art historian David Vergauwen discuss what a 17th century painting by Giovanni Stanchi can reveal about watermelon evolution, as well as other trends in strawberries, potatoes, and other plants spotted in works of art.
There aren’t many clues to what the diet of Moche people of South American consisted of. This large potato-shaped jug gives scientists and historians a clue to what they ate.
Ive de Smet is a plant biologist at VIB Ghent University’s Center for Plant Systems Biology in Belgium.
David Vergauwen is a lecturer of cultural history in Belgium.
