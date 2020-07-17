 07/17/2020

Understanding Plant Evolution Through Art

16:57 minutes

an old painting of a collection of fruit, including watermelons, which look familiar, but different
A Giovanni Stanchi painting depicts what 17th century watermelons looked like.

To understand variation in living things, scientists often compare specimens, recording the details. This kind of scientific investigation has long been practiced: Charles Darwin, for example, made sketches of everything from finch beaks to barnacles shells in his field notebooks. Today, natural history museums store these catalogues in shelves and drawers of preserved specimens. 

But scientists can also draw from less likely forums. Recently, one team of researchers—an art historian and a plant biologist— documented the different plant species represented in historical paintings and sculptures. Their results were published in the journal Trends in Plant Science. Plant biologist Ive de Smet and art historian David Vergauwen discuss what a 17th century painting by Giovanni Stanchi can reveal about watermelon evolution, as well as other trends in strawberries, potatoes, and other plants spotted in works of art. 

two men standing in front of oil painting in museum
Authors Ive De Smet (left) and David Vergauwen (right) in front of a still-life painting depicting fruits. Credit: Liesbeth Everaert
an old ceramic jug that resembles a potato with a handle sticking out. the potato jug is anthropomorphized, with a head that has a stern looking face at the top and a hand holding a staff painted on the "body"
Bottle in Potato Form, 3rd–6th century, of Moche origin. Via the Metropolitan Museum Of Art

There aren’t many clues to what the diet of Moche people of South American consisted of. This large potato-shaped jug gives scientists and historians a clue to what they ate.

Segment Guests

Ive de Smet

Ive de Smet is a plant biologist at VIB Ghent University’s Center for Plant Systems Biology in Belgium.

David Vergauwen

David Vergauwen is a lecturer of cultural history in Belgium.

