August 7, 2020

Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion plan for climate change—and the economy. Plus scientists search for tiny but mighty bacteria with medical value in Peru’s Boiling River.

Are There Jobs In Ambitious Climate Action?

Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion plan for climate change—and the economy. These experts think it just might work.

Mapping Extreme Microbes In The Amazon’s Boiling River

What Will Happen When The Universe Collapses?

