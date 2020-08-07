August 7, 2020

featured segment
Are There Jobs In Ambitious Climate Action?
Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion plan for climate change—and the economy. These experts think it just might work.
Heard on the Air
11:40
NYC Health Commissioner Steps Down After Butting Heads With Mayor
Plus more science news for the week, including the chemical linked to Beirut’s explosions.
17:00
This Peruvian Boiling River Holds More Than Meets The Eye
Scientists search for tiny but mighty bacteria with medical value.
19:37
Understanding Our Inevitable Cosmic Apocalypse
The universe will eventually end, writes cosmologist Katie Mack in her new book. But how? Will we get a cold lifeless soup, a bubble of doom, or matter tearing itself apart?
9:53
Making Day-Glo Glow More Brightly
Chemists find a way to make some of the brightest fluorescent objects yet.
16:36
Squid Gene-Editing Shows New Possibilities For Treating Genetic Diseases
A genetic breakthrough in squid research opens a new world for scientists.
17:28
