 08/16/2019

Welcome To One Of The Deadliest Labs In The World

17:37 minutes

a woman stands on stage in an astronaut like suit. next to her sit two scientists with mics, talking to ira flatow
Anysha Ticer tries on a biosafety suit on stage in San Antonio, August 10, 2019. Credit: Cindy Kelleher

Imagine stepping into a white suit, pulling on thick rubber gloves and a helmet with a clear face plate. You can only talk to your colleagues through an earpiece, and a rubber hose supplies you with breathable air. Sounds like something you wear in space, right?

In this case, you’re not an astronaut. You’re working in a biosafety level 4 research lab, the only place where the most dangerous pathogens—the ones with no known cures—can be studied in a lab setting. 

For example, the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed over 1,800 people since last August. And while that outbreak is happening half a world away, the virus is also inside the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a biosafety level 4 lab in San Antonio, where scientists are looking for a cure. 

Dr. Jean Patterson, a professor there, and Dr. Ricardo Carrion, professor and director of maximum containment contract research, join Ira live on stage in San Antonio, Texas for a safe peek inside the place where the world’s most dangerous diseases are studied. 

Check out what the lab looks like—and what they study.

an overhead look at two scientists in puffy safety suits working with some vials
Two scientists in the Texas Biomedical Institute. Credit: Texas Biomedical Institute
A scientist in a puffy safety suit. She is pipetting liquid into a vial.
A scientist pipetting in the Texas Biomedical Institute. Credit: Texas Biomedical Institute
a blue and yellow microscope image of the deadly ebola virus
The Ebola virus. Credit: NIH

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Jean Patterson

Jean Patterson is a professor at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

Ricardo Carrion

Ricardo Carrion is a professor and director of maximum containment contract research at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

