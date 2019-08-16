Welcome To One Of The Deadliest Labs In The World

Imagine stepping into a white suit, pulling on thick rubber gloves and a helmet with a clear face plate. You can only talk to your colleagues through an earpiece, and a rubber hose supplies you with breathable air. Sounds like something you wear in space, right?

In this case, you’re not an astronaut. You’re working in a biosafety level 4 research lab, the only place where the most dangerous pathogens—the ones with no known cures—can be studied in a lab setting.

For example, the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed over 1,800 people since last August. And while that outbreak is happening half a world away, the virus is also inside the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a biosafety level 4 lab in San Antonio, where scientists are looking for a cure.

Dr. Jean Patterson, a professor there, and Dr. Ricardo Carrion, professor and director of maximum containment contract research, join Ira live on stage in San Antonio, Texas for a safe peek inside the place where the world’s most dangerous diseases are studied.

Check out what the lab looks like—and what they study.

Further Reading