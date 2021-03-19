Decrypting Big Tech’s Data Hoard
17:30 minutes
The era of Big Data promised large-scale analytics of complex sets of information, harnessing the predictive power of finding patterns in the real world behaviors of millions of people.
But as new documentaries like The Social Dilemma, Coded Bias, and other recent critiques point out, the technologies we’ve built to collect data have created their own new problems. Even as powerhouses like Google says it’s done tracking and targeting individual users in the name of better advertising, educational institutions, housing providers, and countless others haven’t stopped.
Ira talks to two researchers, mathematician Cathy O’Neil and law scholar Rashida Richardson, about the places our data is collected without our knowing, the algorithms that may be changing our lives, and how bias can creep into every digital corner.
Rashida Richardson is a visiting scholar at Rutgers Law School-Camden and the Rutgers Institute of Information Policy and Law in New York, New York.
Cathy O’Neil is an data scientist and mathematician. She is CEO at ORCAA, and author of Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Undermines Democracy.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.