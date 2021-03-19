March 19, 2021

In a sea of misinformation, some scientists are debunking myths and providing straight-forward information on social media. Plus, how freeze-dried twigs and leaves from beneath Greenland’s ice cap provide a record of a warmer time. And a look at the science of rainbows.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

This Infectious Disease Specialist Is Answering Your COVID-19 Questions On Instagram

In a sea of misinformation, some scientists are debunking myths and providing straight-forward information on social media.

Heard on the Air

Article

Why Hawaii Is The Perfect Place For Rainbows

Read More

Article

Introvert: The Invention Of A Type

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode