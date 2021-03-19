March 19, 2021

featured segment
This Infectious Disease Specialist Is Answering Your COVID-19 Questions On Instagram
In a sea of misinformation, some scientists are debunking myths and providing straight-forward information on social media.
Rise In Anti-Asian Violence Is At The Intersection Of Racism And Disease
The recent murders of six Asian-American women in Atlanta are not the first time the community has been the victim of racist scapegoating connected to disease.
The False Personality Binary
Our understanding of psychology has evolved in the century since Carl Jung coined the term “introvert.”
Under A Mile Of Ice, A Climate Clue
What ancient dirt and vegetation can teach us about the future of climate change.
Decrypting Big Tech’s Data Hoard
Decades into the era of Big Data, researchers are calling for reforms in privacy, predictive algorithms, and more.
The Rainbow Connection—To Physics
Many say that Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. What conditions make these multicolored wonders so abundant?