This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it.

Each year, outdoor enthusiasts in the country spend nearly $900 billion dollars on hiking, fishing and other types of outdoor recreation. The different types of business that take part in that tourism economy span a wide range—from big all inclusive ski resorts to mom and pop shops that sell tours of their local hiking spots.

But with shrinking snowpacks, more extreme weather, and the unpredictable changes from season to season, these businesses must wrestle with a challenge: climate change. Winter tourism operations are adding on summer water sports to stay afloat, while the number of ski resorts have dwindled almost in half since the 1950s. How will these local businesses adapt?

In Capital Public Radio’s podcast TahoeLand, reporter Ezra David Romero investigates how the community of Lake Tahoe in California, which sees 30 million tourists each year, is responding to these changes. Romero talks with Ira about how a pair of residents are trying to establish the area as the “Outdoor Capital of the World” in order to expand outdoor activities that can take place between the big winter and summer tourism seasons. He discusses how local businesses, from casinos to sleigh ride operators, are re-envisioning how they will operate in the future.

Daniel Scott, who studies the effects of climate change on tourism, joins the conversation to discuss how the ski resorts are implementing different attractions that can be used year round. And Mario Molina from Protect Our Winters talks about how his organizations trains professional athletes and businesses that depend on the outdoors to become advocates for sustainable practices and policies.

Sara Schrichte from Soda Springs, California dropped us a voice memo at degreesofchange@sciencefriday.com.

Transcript: Donner Summit is home to five winter resorts. All of them are investing in snowmaking so they can stay open and stay competitive during dry spells each year. When our local waste water plant was upgraded a few years ago, they started selling treated waste water for snowmaking, which is great. But still, it’s striking to see how much investment is being made to support the ski industry in the face of climate change.

Jennifer M. from Alaska sent us an email at degreesofchange@sciencefriday.com.

I work at a remote lodge in the Alaskan Wilderness and have been working here every summer for the past five years (in the off season I live in New Haven, CT). I realized the necessity to be responsible stewards of the land and performed a “food systems sustainability analysis” of where food comes from and from what sources, how much and what kind of trash we have. It isn’t something we advertise as a business but we do now source “Alaska grown” primarily, and we weigh, typify and compost all of our food waste.

Listen to all the episodes of TahoeLand on Capital Public Radio.

Something You Can Do! Before you pack your bags and head out on your vacation, you can tally up your emissions for the trip. Use a carbon footprint calculator to find out the approximate amount of CO 2 that you may use throughout your getaway. Then, you can explore carbon offsetting projects—alternative ways to compensate for your emissions and save CO 2 elsewhere—to make sure your trip out to the great outdoors stays green.

Further Reading

