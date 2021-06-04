 06/04/2021

Research Reveals 178 Genes Are Associated With Depression

If you have a family member that suffers from depression, chances are you may have more than one. Doctors often say “depression runs in families,” but scientists really had no good idea how—until a major analysis of the genomes of 200,000 military veterans uncovered the 178 genes that influence your risk of major depression. 

Science Friday producer Katie Feather talked to Dr. Daniel Levey, assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine. He explains why there are so many associated genes, and more about the massive database that helped scientists find them.

Segment Guests

Daniel Levey

Daniel Levey is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry, Division of Genetics at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

