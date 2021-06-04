June 4, 2021

featured segment
Anthony Fauci Reflects On 40 Years Of HIV/AIDS Research
June 5 marks the 40th anniversary of the first report on HIV and AIDS. Anthony Fauci looks back on four decades of research.
11:57
NASA Plans Two New Trips To Venus
Plus, the U.S. promises to send COVID-19 vaccines to countries with shortages.
06:41
Where Did Watermelon Come From?
Uncovering the watermelon’s ancestors took an understanding of genetics and Egyptian iconography.
11:43
Research Reveals 178 Genes Are Associated With Depression
A new study identifies the genes that make depression inheritable.
17:33
Can Genetic Engineering Help Humans Live In Space?
Astronaut Scott Kelly talks about the bodily effects of a year in space, and author Christopher Mason explores how to help humans survive.
16:52
How Might Technology Shift Our Morality?
Author Juan Enriquez argues that genomics, neuroscience, and other advancements will change our ethical frameworks for years to come.
28:03
