Researchers working on the next generation of prosthetic limbs have a few fundamental engineering problems to overcome. For starters, how can people using prosthetic limbs effectively signal what motions they want to perform?

In the case of hands, the options include reading the signals from muscle contractions in the remaining portion of a person’s arm, which may be insufficient in controlling all fingers, especially thumbs. Or there are the nerves, which can send signals to direct every finger in precise motions—but the signal itself is faint and difficult to translate into movement. Brain control is another technology that has many miles to go before it’s ready

But now, a team of researchers may have a solution: A surgical technique that uses muscle tissue to amplify the nerve signals. Participants fitted with prosthetic hands after this surgery, described in Science Translational Medicine this week, reported being able to manipulate objects with a degree of control and dexterity not previously seen. Electrical engineer Cynthia Chestek at the University of Michigan explains why this muscle graft seems to be solving the engineering problem of reading nerve signals and what the next generation of prosthetic hands could be capable of.