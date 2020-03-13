 03/13/2020

Walking With The Dinosaurs Of Scotland’s Isle Of Skye

17:05 minutes

a colored illustration of dinosaurs in a desert like environment
An illustration of dinosaurs on the Isle of Skye. Credit: Jon Hoad

Today, the Isle of Sky in the west coast of Scotland is a lush island with towering sea cliffs and tourists taking in the picturesque landscape. But during the late Jurassic period 170 million years ago, there were diverse groups of dinosaurs roaming the land. In two different areas on the island, paleontologists were able to find footprints of three different types of dinosaurs. These tracks include the stegosaurus, which had not been previously found in this region.

Their results were published in the journal PLOS ONE. Paleontologists Steve Brusatte and Paige Depolo, who are both authors on the study, describe why fossils and tracks from this period are difficult to find and what these footprints can tell us about the habitats of middle Jurassic dinosaurs and shed light on the evolution of the stegosaurus. 

Segment Guests

Steve Brusatte

Steve Brusatte is an American paleontologist and evolutionary biologist. He’s also the author of The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World (2018).

