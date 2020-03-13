March 13, 2020

The coronavirus is easy to kill with soap and water. We talk how it works, and why it matters for more people than you. Plus, a new podcast from Science Friday looks at the scientific backstories behind words.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Coronavirus: Sanitizing, According To Science

The coronavirus is easy to kill with soap and water. We talk how it works, and why it matters for more people than you.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode