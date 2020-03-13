March 13, 2020

featured segment
Coronavirus: Sanitizing, According To Science
The coronavirus is easy to kill with soap and water. We talk how it works, and why it matters for more people than you.
6:44
What Does A ‘Pandemic’ Actually Mean?
What the World Health Organization’s declaration of a ‘pandemic’ means, and more from the week in science.
5:04
Is A New HIV-Prevention Drug Worth The Extra Cost?
With affordable generic PrEP drugs on the horizon, a new brand-name PrEP rollout complicates access to underserved communities.
4:44
Introducing Our New Podcast: Science Diction
A new podcast from Science Friday looks at the scientific backstories behind words.
29:33
How Will We Respond To The Latest Farm Crisis?
In the 1980s, farmers were pushed to the brink of suicide. Today, it might be worse.
17:05
Walking With The Dinosaurs Of Scotland’s Isle Of Skye
Paleontologists discovered tracks of middle Jurassic carnivorous dinosaurs and a stegosaurus in the area.
28:16
