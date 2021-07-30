 07/30/2021

A Disasterologist On Coming Together To Weather The Climate Crisis

17:12 minutes

an illustration of temporary tents and supplies with a worker in a caution vest with mountains in the background. some people are sitting hold their knees close to their chest
Credit: Shutterstock

As climate change amplifies the risks of natural hazards like wildfires, hurricanes, drought, and more, there’s a group of scientists hoping to change the way the United States responds to the disasters that often result. 

They are disaster researchers: the people who study the engineering, sociology, and even psychology of what makes the difference between an easily handled hurricane, and a catastrophe like Hurricane Maria, which wiped out infrastructure, destroyed 800,000 homes, and killed an estimated 5,000 people in Puerto Rico in 2017.

Emergency management researcher Samantha Montano is the author of the forthcoming book Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis. She talks to producer Christie Taylor about the nuts and bolts of preparing for a disaster, how climate change is changing the equation, and how justice in disaster response will be more important than ever.    

Read an excerpt from Montano’s book, Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis.

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter!

Segment Guests

Samantha Montano

Samantha Montano is an assistant professor of Emergency Management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and author of Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis (Park Row, 2021). She’s based in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Roxanne Khamsi

Roxanne Khamsi is a science writer based in Montreal, Quebec.

Explore More

Can California Use More Planned Burns To Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires?

Last spring, Governor Jerry Brown doubled the amount of land that would be managed by prescribed burns and other forest management strategies to prevent wildfires.

Read More

Flooding Worldwide Fits Climate Change Models

Intense rainfall and flooding killed hundreds and displaced more around the world this week. Why climate change means we can expect even more.

Read More