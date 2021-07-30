July 30, 2021

featured segment
How Long Do Viruses Hang Out In Your Body?
A look at how viruses—from SARS-CoV-2 to HIV to measles—persist in the body and how this can provide new clues into understanding immunity.
Heard on the Air
12:06
With Delta Rising, New Rules On Masks And Vaccines
The CDC has issued new guidance on mask-wearing as COVID-19 infection rates increase around the country.
17:12
A Disasterologist On Coming Together To Weather The Climate Crisis
Emergency management researcher and author Samantha Montano on how our disaster response systems need to scale up for climate change.
12:06
Getting To Know The Fungus Among Us (In Our Guts)
Our gut microbiome is home to fungi, too. How our immune system targets a shapeshifting yeast—to our benefit and its.
17:29
COVID And Climate Change Collide At The Olympics
How athletes are attempting to avoid infection–and coping with extreme heat–in Tokyo.
17:01
What’s Shaking Below Mars’ Surface?
Scientists are using quakes on Mars to peer inside the interior of the Red Planet. Plus, a planned mission to investigate Venus.
16:12
