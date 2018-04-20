Diving Deep To Appreciate The Spleen

Consider the spleen. Many may not appreciate or even think about them very much at all, unless they’ve had them removed, but the Bajau people of Southeast Asia rely on them every day without even knowing it. The Bajau are “sea nomads,” meaning they get everything they need to live by diving up to 65 feet under water, multiple times, for up to eight hours a day. But it’s not their large lung capacity that give them an advantage during a dive—it’s their extra large spleens. The spleen, which stores oxygenated blood, contracts as part of a human “dive response,” sending an extra boost of O 2 to the system, like a built-in oxygen tank. Dr. Melissa Ilardo, post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Utah joins Ira to discuss the finding.

Plus, the Bajau have evolved to have larger spleens to account for their diving lifestyle, but they’re not the only group of humans to have a genetic adaptation to a low-oxygen environment. Dr. Cynthia Beall, professor of anthropology at Case Western Reserve University joins Ira to discuss how the people of Tibet carry a genetic trait that keeps them breathing comfortably at high altitude.