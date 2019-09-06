Diving Headfirst Into Football Season With A New Look At Concussion Research

Researchers have long known about the connection between concussions sustained on the football field and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a neurodegenerative illness caused by repeated head injuries. NFL officials have gone to great lengths to prevent concussions on the playing field, making rule adjustments and tweaks to players’ helmets.

But another group of researchers wondered—what about the hits that don’t result in a concussion? They found that even when a player didn’t show outward signs of having a concussion, their brains were showing symptoms of injury.

So what does this mean for the game of football, and the NFL’s recent drama over updated helmet technology? Brad Mahon, associate professor in the department of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, and Adnan Hirad, MDPhD candidate in the Medical Sciences Training Program at the University of Rochester, share the results of their investigation into the unseen impacts of head injuries on football players.

Read the full study in Science Advances.

