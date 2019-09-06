Diving Headfirst Into Football Season With A New Look At Concussion Research
18:24 minutes
18:24 minutes
Researchers have long known about the connection between concussions sustained on the football field and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a neurodegenerative illness caused by repeated head injuries. NFL officials have gone to great lengths to prevent concussions on the playing field, making rule adjustments and tweaks to players’ helmets.
But another group of researchers wondered—what about the hits that don’t result in a concussion? They found that even when a player didn’t show outward signs of having a concussion, their brains were showing symptoms of injury.
So what does this mean for the game of football, and the NFL’s recent drama over updated helmet technology? Brad Mahon, associate professor in the department of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, and Adnan Hirad, MDPhD candidate in the Medical Sciences Training Program at the University of Rochester, share the results of their investigation into the unseen impacts of head injuries on football players.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Adnan Hirad is a MDPhD candidate in the Medical Sciences Training Program at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.
Brad Mahon is an associate professor in the department of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the Scientific Director of the Program for Translational Brain Mapping at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, New York.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.