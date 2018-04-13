Does More Sand Always Mean A Better Beach?

Beach nourishment, the process of dredging up sand from the seafloor to replenish eroding beaches and protect coastal ecosystems, has a history that goes back to the 1920s expansion and widening of the beach at Coney Island. But does it work as intended? And where does all that sand go once it’s placed?

Research in the journal Coastal Engineering looks at the effects of nourishment on four beaches in California. Study author Bonnie Ludka, a postdoctoral fellow at the Scripps Oceanographic Institution at the University of California, San Diego, explains the pros, the cons, and the not-yet-knowns.