 04/13/2018

Does More Sand Always Mean A Better Beach?

4:28 minutes

aerial view of beach with dots marking
Sand placement underway at Imperial Beach in California. The black dots mark the region of the original placement. Credit: from the journal “Coastal Engineering”

Beach nourishment, the process of dredging up sand from the seafloor to replenish eroding beaches and protect coastal ecosystems, has a history that goes back to the 1920s expansion and widening of the beach at Coney Island. But does it work as intended? And where does all that sand go once it’s placed?

[Why unequal levees could cause some towns to drown.]

Research in the journal Coastal Engineering looks at the effects of nourishment on four beaches in California. Study author Bonnie Ludka, a postdoctoral fellow at the Scripps Oceanographic Institution at the University of California, San Diego, explains the pros, the cons, and the not-yet-knowns.

Segment Guests

Bonnie Ludka

Bonnie Ludka is a Postdoctoral Scholar in the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of San Diego in San Diego, California.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

