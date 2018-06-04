Unequal Levees Could Leave Some Towns To Drown

The mighty Mississippi is shackled and constrained by a series of channels, locks, and levees. The height of those levee walls is regulated by the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that riverside districts equally bear the risk of flooding. But some districts have piled more sand atop their levees to protect against imminent flood risk during emergency conditions—and then left those sandbags there after the danger passed, leaving a system of levees with irregular heights.

Now a team of investigative reporters at ProPublica has shown, using a government-developed flood model, that those higher levee walls protect the people and developments behind them, but shift the risk of flooding onto neighboring communities who have followed the rules. In a companion story, they document how districts with higher levees are now lobbying the government to ease regulation on levee building, which could keep those unequal levee walls in place.

In this segment, Lisa Song of ProPublica talks about the reporting project, and geoscientist Sam Munoz joins to talk about his work in the journal Nature—which suggests human engineering of the Mississippi River has actually increased the severity of floods in the last 100 years.

