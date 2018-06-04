 04/06/2018

Unequal Levees Could Leave Some Towns To Drown

11:35 minutes

Sam Munoz (left) used 30-foot-long aluminum coring tubes to collect cores of sediments from the bottom of lakes next to the Mississippi River. Credit: courtesy of Sam Munoz, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The mighty Mississippi is shackled and constrained by a series of channels, locks, and levees. The height of those levee walls is regulated by the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that riverside districts equally bear the risk of flooding. But some districts have piled more sand atop their levees to protect against imminent flood risk during emergency conditions—and then left those sandbags there after the danger passed, leaving a system of levees with irregular heights.

[On the Mississippi, a battle of the levees.]

Now a team of investigative reporters at ProPublica has shown, using a government-developed flood model, that those higher levee walls protect the people and developments behind them, but shift the risk of flooding onto neighboring communities who have followed the rules. In a companion story, they document how districts with higher levees are now lobbying the government to ease regulation on levee building, which could keep those unequal levee walls in place.

In this segment, Lisa Song of ProPublica talks about the reporting project, and geoscientist Sam Munoz joins to talk about his work in the journal Nature—which suggests human engineering of the Mississippi River has actually increased the severity of floods in the last 100 years.

Flood levels on the Mississippi River from Algiers Levee, in New Orleans. Credit: Christopher Intagliata

[Can we predict urban gun homicides with social science?]

The research team collected cores of bottom sediments from three oxbow lakes to trace the history of major floods along the lower Mississippi River. Lakes such as this one (called False River) are former meanders that have become separated from the main river channel. During large floods, river water flows into them again, carrying suspended sediments that settle to the lake bottom—a “signature” of flooding that researchers can identify. Credit: Google Earth, 2018

Segment Guests

Lisa Song

Lisa Song is a reporter at ProPublica in New York City. 

Sam Munoz

Sam Munoz is a geoscientist and assistant professor at Northeastern University in Boston

