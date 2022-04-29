 04/29/2022

Your Dog’s Breed Doesn’t Always Determine How They’ll Behave

12:15 minutes

an illustration of a pitbull from the neck up. its skin is made up multicolored geometric patterns
Credit: Shutterstock

The dog world abounds with stereotypes about the personalities of different breeds. The American Kennel Club describes chihuahuas as “sassy,” and malamutes as “loyal,” while breed-specific legislation in many cities target breeds like pit bulls as stereotypically aggressive. But do these stereotypes say anything true about a dog’s personality and behaviors? 

New research in the journal Science looked at the genomes of thousands of dogs, both purebred and mutt, plus owner reports on personality traits. And their findings were more complicated: Yes, many behaviors have a genetic or heritable component. But breed, it turns out, may be a poor predictor of many things, including aggression or friendliness. 

Guest host Umair Irfan talks to co-author Elinor Karlsson about the complexities of genetics, personality, and breed in our best friends.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Elinor Karlsson

Elinor Karlsson is a professor of Bioinformatics and Integrative Biology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, and director of the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Explore More

Seven Questions About How Your Dog’s Brain Works

You asked your canine cognition curiosities and a neuroscientist answered.

Read More

Puppy Eyes: Dogs’ Secret People Manipulation Weapon

Dogs have been perfecting their puppy eyes for thousands of years.

Read More