Puppy Eyes: Dogs’ Secret People Manipulation Weapon

If you’ve ever suspected your dog of looking extra cute to get a bite of your steak or pizza, it’s probably because you couldn’t resist their puppy dog eyes. Over time, dogs have evolved to make their eyes look bigger and more baby-like. In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, researchers have discovered that dogs have muscles around their eyes that help them make puppy dog eyes at you. They also found that wolves, the wild ancestor of the dog, don’t have these muscles.

Anne Burrows, one of the researchers in their study, joins Ira to discuss how dogs have evolved these muscles and why people are so susceptible to their big, sad-looking eyes. Sarah-Elizabeth Byosiere also joins to talk about other ways that dogs have evolved to strengthen the human-dog bond.

We asked our listeners on Twitter about their dogs’ puppy eyes. Check out the answers below.

Hey everyone! I’m doing a story on @scifri this week about puppy eyes and our weakness for them. What’s something you’ve caved on when your dog gave you puppy eyes? 🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/zrD78W4v8P — Lucy Huang 💡 (@aluceconcept) June 19, 2019

I cave on all of the things. pic.twitter.com/hKiNlPYkNA — Lesley (@Lesley409) June 19, 2019

I can often withstand, but this week Posey got to take home the bone she was trying to swipe from a bin at the pet store. pic.twitter.com/I5mMv2237N — Clair (@clair_415) June 20, 2019

Literally anything. My dog gets everything he wants cause I’m weak and he’s such a good boi pic.twitter.com/LmvuIOPMPK — Josh (@jrsdls206) June 20, 2019

Not trying to be dramatic but I’d die for her. pic.twitter.com/gBhMiRCz4V — Meghan McGregor (@meghandurst) June 20, 2019

She wasn’t supposed to eat after midnight due to a dental appointment the next day at 7am. Had to reschedule the appointment to two weeks later because those puppy eyes demanded breakfast. #notahappyvet pic.twitter.com/AR2BItnvYo — jkr (@JRao4121) June 20, 2019

Whatever she wants! This was taken after Bailey girl rallied from 24 hours at the ER vet with an infection. Today she happily tries to sneak sips of my coffee and “helps” me make lunch every morning, because how can I say no to that face? pic.twitter.com/ZGLmZjlhvn — Somer Hanson (@somerBhanson) June 19, 2019

I once forced my now husband to carry my parents’ black lab a half a mile home because she’d recently injured her leg and looked at me sad. — evict your landlord & barnes, injury attorneys (@megwhyte) June 19, 2019

Sleeping on the furniture for the day instead of going in his crate. It’s a coordinated effort between the puppy eyes, the big feet, and that one ear–TOO CUTE FOR RESISTANCE. pic.twitter.com/5uJHv2LQTn — Katie Nyquist (@katie_mnhealth) June 19, 2019

Last night he was in my spot in bed RIGHT after a bath and I LET HIM 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ykg1oJd9jl — Rat King (@TheLunarMother) June 19, 2019

Before I got a dog I swore he/she wouldn’t be allowed on the couch or in the bed. That didnt last long. This guy has his own spot on all the couches and I don’t sleep as well when he’s not snuggled next to me. In my defense, look at him🤣 😍 pic.twitter.com/JjFcWAysvg — JJ Anderson (@janderson_41) June 20, 2019

We call it “animé eyes.” — 𝓢ara δelahan (@sarandipt) June 19, 2019

Spaniel eyes are diabolical pic.twitter.com/uC29u5leVH — Rosemary (@rohallma) June 20, 2019

My husband: “if I say no to those eyes, I feel like she gives up her will to live.” #puppydogeyes pic.twitter.com/PU2sZIC23r — Leigh E Rohde (@LrohdeE) June 20, 2019

