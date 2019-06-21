 06/21/2019

Puppy Eyes: Dogs’ Secret People Manipulation Weapon

a dog rests its head on someone's knee, looking into the camera with its deep, begging, and impossible-to-ignore eyes
Try to resist the power of Charlemagne “Charlie” Wiggles Huang’s puppy eyes. Credit: Lucy Huang

If you’ve ever suspected your dog of looking extra cute to get a bite of your steak or pizza, it’s probably because you couldn’t resist their puppy dog eyes. Over time, dogs have evolved to make their eyes look bigger and more baby-like. In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, researchers have discovered that dogs have muscles around their eyes that help them make puppy dog eyes at you. They also found that wolves, the wild ancestor of the dog, don’t have these muscles.

Anne Burrows, one of the researchers in their study, joins Ira to discuss how dogs have evolved these muscles and why people are so susceptible to their big, sad-looking eyes. Sarah-Elizabeth Byosiere also joins to talk about other ways that dogs have evolved to strengthen the human-dog bond.

We asked our listeners on Twitter about their dogs’ puppy eyes. Check out the answers below.

Segment Guests

Anne Burrows

Anne Burrows is a professor of Anatomy in the Department of Physical Therapy at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sarah-Elizabeth Byosiere

Sarah-Elizabeth Byosiere is Director of the Thinking Dog Center and an adjunct assistant professor at CUNY Hunter College in
New York, New York.

  • Jamie Davidson
    • lisa b

      I totally concur! I too have a Weim and they are one of the most expressive and manipulative breeds I think. They are in a class all by themselves when it comes to interaction with their humans, expressions, eye contact and continued engagement or effort in achieving something. They don’t give up! Best beasts ever!

  • Vivian

    HI- the dog discussion was very interesting and I want to comment that our black lab/ water hunting dog mix knows very well certain things that we say!! They are so much more intelligent than are given credit. We know very well about those hopeful looking eyes ( my husband is the softy & has loved spoiling our furry children through the years).
    Thanks for this program.
    Vivian

