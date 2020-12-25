How Did Dogs Evolve To Be Domesticated?
16:06 minutes
Human DNA ancestry kits have become very popular in the last few years—and now, the trend has arrived for canines. A group of scientists recently mapped out the genomes of twenty-seven ancient dog genomes, looking back as far as 11,000 years ago to trace the evolution of the domesticated dog. Their findings were published in the journal Science.
Producer Alexa Lim talks to two of the study’s authors, evolutionary biologists Anders Bergstrom and Greger Larson, about what this tells us about the origins of the domesticated dog, and how they evolved to be pets.
Anders Bergstrom is a postdoctoral researcher in the Ancient Genomics Lab at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England.
Greger Larson is director of the Palaeogenomics and Bio-Archaeology Research Network and a professor of Archaeology at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.