 12/25/2020

How Did Dogs Evolve To Be Domesticated?

16:06 minutes

a dog with floppy ears looks up at the camera with big eyes
Credit: Lauren Young

Human DNA ancestry kits have become very popular in the last few years—and now, the trend has arrived for canines. A group of scientists recently mapped out the genomes of twenty-seven ancient dog genomes, looking back as far as 11,000 years ago to trace the evolution of the domesticated dog. Their findings were published in the journal Science

Producer Alexa Lim talks to two of the study’s authors, evolutionary biologists Anders Bergstrom and Greger Larson, about what this tells us about the origins of the domesticated dog, and how they evolved to be pets.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Anders Bergstrom

Anders Bergstrom is a postdoctoral researcher in the Ancient Genomics Lab at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England.

More From Guest
Greger Larson

Greger Larson is director of the Palaeogenomics and Bio-Archaeology Research Network and a professor of Archaeology at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

How To Decode Your Dog’s DNA

Dog DNA tests have become a popular quarantine pastime. Here’s what you should know about them.

Read More

Puppy Eyes: Dogs’ Secret People Manipulation Weapon

Dogs have been perfecting their puppy eyes for thousands of years.

Read More