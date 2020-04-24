 04/24/2020

A Shifted Coronavirus Timeline

12:04 minutes

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

This week, autopsies in Santa Clara County, California revealed coronavirus deaths in the United States began earlier than previously thought. Tissue samples from two people, who died Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, tested positive for COVID-19. This is three weeks before what was previously considered the first U.S. coronavirus death, outside of Seattle. 

Experts say this shifted timeline could mean other winter deaths attributed to the flu or pneumonia may have actually been COVID-19. But a lack of tests have left families without clear answers. 

Joining Ira to talk about this story and others is Annalee Newitz, a science journalist and author based in San Francisco, California. 

