April 24, 2020

featured segment
Finding Solutions To Treat Valley Fever
To doctors, Valley Fever is a medical mystery. And now, the fungal disease is spreading northeast, thanks to climate change.
Heard on the Air
Article
How Two African-American Employees Exposed Polaroid’s Role In Apartheid South AfricaRead More
12:04
A Shifted Coronavirus Timeline
The first COVID-19 death in the U.S. was three weeks before we initially thought.
7:53
Citizen Science Projects To Soothe And Distract
Help scientists analyze their data while fighting tuberculosis and looking at pictures of cute raccoons.
12:10
The Challenging Path To A COVID-19 Vaccine
Are efforts to speed the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus adding risk to the process?
17:15
Thirty Years Of Stardom
After 30 years, the Hubble Space Telescope still offers sharp insight into space.
16:48
How An Undertaker Helped Develop Computers, And Other Untold Stories
A materials scientist on the unexpected stories of how our technologies came to be—and the surprising ways they’ve shaped us.
25:52
Finding Solutions To Treat Valley Fever
To doctors, Valley Fever is a medical mystery. And now, the fungal disease is spreading northeast, thanks to climate change.