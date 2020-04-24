April 24, 2020

In 2018, over 15,000 people were diagnosed with Valley Fever in the U.S. We travel to hot spots in the American West to learn more about the people it harms. Plus, after 30 years, the Hubble Space Telescope still offers sharp insight into space.

Finding Solutions To Treat Valley Fever

To doctors, Valley Fever is a medical mystery. And now, the fungal disease is spreading northeast, thanks to climate change.

How Two African-American Employees Exposed Polaroid’s Role In Apartheid South Africa

