Fact-Check My Feed: Can Coronavirus Reactivate In Patients After Recovery?
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
These days, newsfeeds are overloaded with stories of the coronavirus, but Science Friday continues to explain the science behind COVID-19 headlines. Here, we learn about South Korea reports of 116 patients who recovered from the disease tested positive. Angela Rasmussen, associate research scientist and virologist at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, breaks down how reactivation works in viruses in diseases such as herpes. Plus, Rasmussen talks about human challenge trials—where participants are given a vaccine and inoculated with a virus—and the debate over the usage of these trials to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Angela Rasmussen is an Associate Research Scientist in the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York, New York.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday.