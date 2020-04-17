 04/17/2020

Fact-Check My Feed: Can Coronavirus Reactivate In Patients After Recovery?

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced. Credit: NIAID/CC BY 2.0

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

These days, newsfeeds are overloaded with stories of the coronavirus, but Science Friday continues to explain the science behind COVID-19 headlines. Here, we learn about South Korea reports of 116 patients who recovered from the disease tested positive. Angela Rasmussen, associate research scientist and virologist at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, breaks down how reactivation works in viruses in diseases such as herpes. Plus, Rasmussen talks about human challenge trials—where participants are given a vaccine and inoculated with a virus—and the debate over the usage of these trials to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

  • South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again, reported by ReutersRead a Twitter thread on the news by Vineet Menachery at the University of Texas.
  • Researchers investigate droplet spread from biking and running, written in a Medium post. Read a story on the news in Vice.
  • Some say human trials could speed up the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Read an article in Vox and a feature in PNAS.
  • Doctors are looking into medicines for treating cytokine storm syndrome to treat COVID-19 patients. Read a break down on NPR.
  • Parallels between COVID-19 and altitude sickness have been gaining attention. Read explanations on Twitter and Medium.

Segment Guests

Angela Rasmussen

Angela Rasmussen is an Associate Research Scientist in the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York, New York.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

