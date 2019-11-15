Finally, An Ebola Vaccine
The decades-long goal to develop an Ebola vaccine has finally been achieved. An agency of the European Union has approved the vaccine, called Ervebo, which has already been used on a trial basis in the current epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Of 100,000 people vaccinated there, only three percent developed the disease. Science writer Ryan Mandelbaum of Gizmodo joins Ira in this segment to talk about that and other selected short subjects in science, like a new dark matter detection method; mysterious oxygen spikes on Mars; why the Nile River is—literally—a window into the underworld; and meet “Arrokoth,” the space object formerly known as Ultima Thule/MU69.
Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.