 10/25/2019

Quantum Supremacy Is Here—Allegedly

6:57 minutes

side-by-side images of the chandelier-like quantum computer and a computer chip with hexagonal lines
Left: Artist’s rendition of the Sycamore processor mounted in the cryostat. Right: Photograph of the Sycamore processor. Credit: Forest Stearns/Erik Lucero

“Quantum supremacy” has arrived, according to Google. Google’s quantum computer has completed a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a “classical” supercomputer 10,000 years to complete. But IBM is pushing back, saying their supercomputer could perform the task in just a few days “with far greater fidelity.” If they’re right, Google’s computer has a big “quantum advantage,” but not “quantum supremacy.”

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, joins Ira to talk about what this means and other stories, including fighting viruses with CRISPR and teaching rats to drive.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Schrödinger’s Cat Became Schrödinger’s Cats

Physicist Sean Carroll discusses the “many worlds” view of quantum mechanics.

Read More

Rats Learn To Hide And Seek

Neuroscientists say they can learn a lot by observing brains at play.

Read More