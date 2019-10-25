Quantum Supremacy Is Here—Allegedly

“Quantum supremacy” has arrived, according to Google. Google’s quantum computer has completed a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a “classical” supercomputer 10,000 years to complete. But IBM is pushing back, saying their supercomputer could perform the task in just a few days “with far greater fidelity.” If they’re right, Google’s computer has a big “quantum advantage,” but not “quantum supremacy.”

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, joins Ira to talk about what this means and other stories, including fighting viruses with CRISPR and teaching rats to drive.

