 11/08/2019

The Eclipse That Made Einstein A Worldwide Celebrity

8:06 minutes

a black and white image of a solar eclipse
The 1919 solar eclipse. Credit: F. W. Dyson, A. S. Eddington, and C. Davidson

On May 29, 1919, Sir Arthur Eddington and his scientific team photographed the stars during a total solar eclipse. The resulting images displayed stars that seemed slightly out of place—an indication that the mass of the sun had caused starlight to veer off course, as Einstein’s general theory of relativity had predicted. Six months later, on November 6, 1919, Eddington’s team presented their findings before a joint meeting of the Royal Society and the Royal Astronomical Society—and skyrocketed Einstein to worldwide fame. 

Science writer Ron Cowen, author of Gravity’s Century: From Einstein’s Eclipse to Images of Black Holes, joins Ira to tell the story.

Read an excerpt from Cowen’s book that recounts the historic meeting of the Royal Society and the Royal Astronomical Society.

