On August 21st, millions of Americans stopped what they were doing and looked up.

The total solar eclipse captured the imagination of folks across the country. Science Friday had producers all along the path of totality (which ran from Oregon to South Carolina) and beyond to record people’s reactions to the spectacular stellar phenomenon.

