On August 21st, millions of Americans stopped what they were doing and looked up.
The total solar eclipse captured the imagination of folks across the country. Science Friday had producers all along the path of totality (which ran from Oregon to South Carolina) and beyond to record people’s reactions to the spectacular stellar phenomenon.
Campground awaiting the eclipse at Atlas Obscura’s Total Eclipse. Baker County, Oregon. Photo by Danielle Dana.
Festival goers model meteorite impacts on T-shirts at Atlas Obscura’s Total Eclipse. Baker County, Oregon. Photo by Danielle Dana.
Two eclipse enthusiasts show their pinhole viewer. Greenville, South Carolina. Photo by Brandon Echter.
[ Don’t throw away those eclipse glasses! Donate them.]
Passersby look through a telescope outside Radio City Music Hall. New York City. Photo by Johanna Mayer.
Baker County, Oregon. Photo by Danielle Dana.
Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Alexa Lim.
[ Here’s how NASA is preparing to live off the land…on Mars.]
Greenville, South Carolina. Photo by Brandon Echter.
New York City. Photo by Rachel Bouton.
Midvale, Idaho. Photo by Xochitl Garcia.
[ Birds of a feather, photograph well together.]
Science fans gather at the Paul Robinson Observatory, New Jersey Astronomical Association. High Bridge, New Jersey. Photo by Charles Bergquist.
Central Park, New York City. Photo by Lauren Young.
Totality in Casper, Wyoming. Photo by Ira Flatow.