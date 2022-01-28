 01/28/2022

Are Electric Planes Finally Ready For Takeoff?

20:29 minutes

A view of the lower end of an aircraft.
A plane’s turbines. Credit: Shutterstock

You’ve probably had the experience of your flight landing, and as you wait your turn to deplane, seeing the ground crew running up to refuel the plane from a tanker of jet fuel. But could that tanker one day be replaced by a charging station, at least for some types of flights? 

Electric aircraft offer the potential of cleaner flight, with fewer emissions, as well as a quieter ride. Last week, Rolls Royce announced that a flight last November by their experimental electric propellor-driven aircraft “Spirit of Innovation” had officially beaten the world zero-emission speed record at 345 miles per hour. And on a more practical level, the company Eviation is set to test its nine-passenger electric commuter plane, named Alice, in the weeks ahead.  

Omer Bar-Yohay, the CEO of Eviation, and Mark Moore, the CEO of electric plane start-up Whisper Aero, join guest host Miles O’Brien to talk about electric aviation technology—and what it might take to bring battery-powered planes to an airport near you. 

Segment Guests

Mark Moore

Mark Moore is CEO of Whisper Aero, based in Crossville, Tennessee.

Omer Bar-Yohay

Omer Bar-Yohai is Co-Founder and CEO of Eviation, in Arlington, Washington.

Segment Transcript

