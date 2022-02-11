 02/11/2022

An Abrupt Departure For Biden’s Science Adviser

11:58 minutes

an older white man staring at the camera, with an office and an american flag behind him
Eric Lander, the former Presidential science advisor. Credit: The White House

This week, Eric Lander, the Presidential science advisor and head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, resigned following an investigation into bullying behavior towards his subordinates. In an apology, Lander acknowledged being “disrespectful and demeaning” towards staff. 

Lander, a mathematician and genomics researcher, was previously the head of the Broad Institute at Harvard and MIT. Nsikan Akpan, health and science editor for WNYC Radio in New York, joins Ira to discuss the resignation and what it might mean for the president’s science policy initiatives.  

They also talk about other stories from the week in science, including an advance in fusion research in Europe, concerns over the increasing saltiness of Lake Michigan, and the question of whether sequestering urine from the sewage stream might have environmental advantages.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Nsikan Akpan

Nsikan Akpan is Health and Science Editor for WNYC in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

New COVID-19 Antiviral Pills: How Do They Work?

Two new antiviral drugs have joined remdesivir as treatments for people with COVID-19. How they work, and why they’re complicated.

Read More

Meet The Drag Artists Who Are Making Science More Accessible

Drag performers, like Pattie Gonia and Kyne, are using social media to bring science communication to a wider audience.

Read More