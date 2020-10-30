How To Detect Disinformation And Fake Election News
This election season has been filled with disinformation—unverified stories of voter fraud, rumors of uncounted and tossed out mail-in ballots, claims of third parties hacking voter results, and other false information. And with possible delayed election results due to the overwhelming number of absentee ballots, driven in part by COVID, there could be even more of this disinformation spread before the final polls are announced. Disinformation expert Deen Freelon discusses how these unverified and fake news stories take hold. Freelon also provides techniques on how to decipher fact from fiction in your overfilled news feeds.
Deen Freelon is an associate professor in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media and a principal researcher at the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.