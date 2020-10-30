This election season has been filled with disinformation—unverified stories of voter fraud, rumors of uncounted and tossed out mail-in ballots, claims of third parties hacking voter results, and other false information. And with possible delayed election results due to the overwhelming number of absentee ballots, driven in part by COVID, there could be even more of this disinformation spread before the final polls are announced. Disinformation expert Deen Freelon discusses how these unverified and fake news stories take hold. Freelon also provides techniques on how to decipher fact from fiction in your overfilled news feeds.

Further Reading

Read a discussion among experts on combating disinformation one month from the election on Carnegie Mellon University.

Read an article about researchers following the trail of fake news as the U.S. election nears in Science Magazine.

The Verge covers a new study that makes a case for targeting Trump tweets in the fight against online voting misinformation.