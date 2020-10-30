October 30, 2020

featured segment
Pushing Boundaries In Fantastical Fiction
In our finale of this fall’s SciFri Book Club, author and editor Nisi Shawl leads a conversation about how science and science fiction can be re-imagined.
6:11
Worried About Fading COVID-19 Antibodies? Not So Fast.
Why a new study is not necessarily bad news for your COVID-19 immune response. Plus the Moon’s moisture, and new successes for livestock ‘super daddies.’
5:52
Pennsylvania’s Voters Are Concerned About Climate Change
Despite President Trump’s rhetoric, fracking remains controversial in Pennsylvania.
9:21
How To Detect Disinformation And Fake Election News
How do unverified stories and other false claims take hold during the election process? An expert explains.
7:52
Checking Science On The Ballot
Presidential candidates aren’t the only ones vying for votes. Here are the science propositions and STEM candidates on your ballot.
17:22
Vampire Bats Just Want To Be Friends
They’re creepy and they’re kooky… and also pretty cute. Meet the newest entry to our Charismatic Creature Corner.
16:58
Shipping Nuclear Power Out To Sea
A decades-old idea for “floating nuclear power plants” in the U.S. comes around again.
29:30
