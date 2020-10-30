October 30, 2020

With the election upon us, we take a look at science propositions and STEM candidates in the running. Plus, author and editor Nisi Shawl leads a conversation about when science fiction is fantasy, and vice versa. And vampire bats take the Charismatic Creature Corner.

Pushing Boundaries In Fantastical Fiction

In our finale of this fall’s SciFri Book Club, author and editor Nisi Shawl leads a conversation about how science and science fiction can be re-imagined.

