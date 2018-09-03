 03/09/2018

Falling Chinese Space Station And A Scorched Exoplanet

7:26 minutes

The China National Space Administration launched the Tiangong-1 station in the fall of 2011 as a scientific laboratory and a module to practice space dockings. Since 2016, the agency stopped communications with the station, which is predicted to fall back to Earth, but the exact time and location of the landing is not known. Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter for Fivethirtyeight.com, talks about what is known about the possible crash site and discusses an exoplanet that may have been caught in a solar flare up.  

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

