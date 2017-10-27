Farmers Ditch The Scarecrow, Bring Out The Big (Laser) Guns

Birds have a long-standing feud with with farmers. Just when crops are ready for harvest, birds will swoop in for a meal, cutting into farmers’ revenue. Now at least one blueberry farm in Oregon, the bird scaring tactics of yore have been retired for a new technique. The farm has installed technology—developed by the company Bird Control Group—that sweeps a green laser beam across fields to scare birds away. The movement of the light is thought to be perceived by birds as similar to a predator’s approach. Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss the high tech approach to deterring birds. Plus, she explains how Chinese scientists used the gene editor CRISPR to create a low-fat pig.

