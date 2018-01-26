During a particularly nasty flu season, cutting exposure to the virus may be more important than ever for older adults at risk of heart attack. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found a six-fold increase in heart attacks among seniors with confirmed cases of the flu, compared to periods when they were well.

“What we’re highlighting is that while influenza can cause mild illnesses in most people, and especially younger and healthy people, it causes some pretty devastating illness for some, especially those at higher risk of having a heart attack,” says Dr. Kevin Schwartz, an infectious disease physician at Public Health Ontario, and an author on the study. “So, it’s very important especially for those groups and anybody who’s at risk of heart attack to get their vaccine.”

What’s more, the flu virus doesn’t even require a cough or sneeze to spread. According to another study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, even regular breathing can expel the infectious virus into the air and onto nearby surfaces. That means regular hand washing is even more important during flu season.

Schwartz joins Science Friday to discuss his team’s work on the virus, and the hunt for a more long-term solution to the flu: a universal vaccine.