 04/16/2021

Pterosaurs Had A 40-Foot Wingspan And A Giraffe-Like Neck

8:54 minutes

a 3d diagram of a cross section of a dinosaur bone
This image shows a cross-section of the pterosaur vertebra Credit: Williams et. al./iScience

During the age of dinosaurs, there were all sorts of creatures flying through the air with different body shapes and sizes. One of those was a flying reptile called the azhdarchid pterosaur. This stork-like creature had the neck of a giraffe, and a 40-foot wingspan. 

A group of scientists wanted to know more about the internal structure of the pterosaur’s long neck. Their results were published in the journal iScience. Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim talks about what this pterosaur can tell us about the evolution of flight, and how it might inform our understanding of other prehistoric animals and dinosaurs found in Africa.

an illustration of a winged dinosaur eating a small creature in its beak
An artist’s rendering of a pterosaur (Alanqa saharica). Credit: Davide Bonadonna

Segment Guests

Nizar Ibrahim

Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist and anatomist at the University of Portsmouth in Portsmouth, England.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

