 05/22/2020

An Aggressively Glossy Bird

12:09 minutes

a closeup of barbed feathers
Shiny feather structures in a southern cassowary. Credit: Chad Eliason, Field Museum. Photo of UT Austin specimen UTVPL M-12033

The cassowary, a large flightless bird native to Australia, New Guinea, and nearby islands, has a reputation for aggression and wickedly clawed feet that can cause serious injury. Indeed, they’ve been known to attack humans dozens of times, and even occasionally kill people

But they also have a beauty trick: New research published in Science Advances reveals their glossy black body feathers have a structure for producing shine that’s never before been seen in birds. Where other black birds like crows are shiny because of structures in their feather barbules, the cassowary instead derives its shine from a smooth, wide rachis—the main “stem” of the feather. 

University of Texas paleontologist Julia Clarke explains how the cassowary’s color could help shed light on the feathers of extinct birds and dinosaurs—and how paleontologists are investigating the evolution of birds as we see them today.

a painting of a colorful bird
Color reconstruction of extinct bird, Calciavis grandei, showing iridescent plumage. Credit: Velizar Simeonovski

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Julia A. Clarke

Julia Clarke is a professor of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

