Tracing A Neutrino’s 4 Billion Light-Year Journey

Neutrinos are particles that are constantly raining down in the universe. They are created from nuclear reactions in places like our sun, distant stars, and even on Earth. But the source of higher-energy cosmic neutrinos formed deeper in the universe is still a mystery.

Researchers have built telescopes to detect these low and high energy neutrinos as they pass through the Earth. One of these telescopes is IceCube, which is buried deep beneath the ice in the Antarctic. In September, IceCube detected one of these cosmic neutrinos and alerted the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope and other observatories. These telescopes were able to trace the source of the neutrino to a flare up in a blazar—a black hole at the center of a galaxy—4 billion light-years away.

This week, the team of scientists published their results in two studies in the journal Science.

Physicist Chad Finley, who is part of the IceCube collaboration and an author on one of those studies, discusses what this finding tells us about cosmic neutrinos and how this network of telescopes could be used a new tool in astronomy. Watch animation of the IceCube neutrino’s trace of blue light.