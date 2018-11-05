A Case For Why Time May Just Not Exist

How do you think about time? Most people experience it as Newton described it—as something that passes independent of other events, that’s the same for everyone, and moves in a straight line. Still, others have come to embrace Einstein’s view that time instead forms a matrix with space and acts like a substance in which we are submerged. But physicist and author Carlo Rovelli has an even different approach to time. He’s working on a way to quantify gravity in which time doesn’t exist. He joins Ira to discuss his theories, detailed in his latest book The Order of Time.

You can read an excerpt from The Order of Time here.