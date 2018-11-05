 05/11/2018

A Case For Why Time May Just Not Exist

22:54 minutes

clock gears
Credit: Shutterstock

How do you think about time? Most people experience it as Newton described it—as something that passes independent of other events, that’s the same for everyone, and moves in a straight line. Still, others have come to embrace Einstein’s view that time instead forms a matrix with space and acts like a substance in which we are submerged. But physicist and author Carlo Rovelli has an even different approach to time. He’s working on a way to quantify gravity in which time doesn’t exist. He joins Ira to discuss his theories, detailed in his latest book The Order of Time.

You can read an excerpt from The Order of Time here.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Carlo Rovelli

Carlo Rovelli is the author of The Order of Time (Riverhead Books, 2018). He’s at Aix-Marseilles University in Marseilles, France.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

The Yeast Also Rises

The microorganism’s contributions to society, from bread to biotechnology.

Read More

Four Billion Years Of Climate Change

Longtime climate reporter Andrew Revkin discusses the not-so-brief history of Earth’s weather and climate change.

Read More