 07/26/2019

Food Failures: The Scoop On Perfecting Your Ice Cream And Frozen Desserts

22:51 minutes

a close up on a few scoops of rocky road ice cream -- with chocolate ice cream and marshmallow swirls
Credit: Shutterstock

Have you ever tried to make your favorite rocky road flavored ice cream at home, but your chocolate ice cream turns out a little crunchier than you hoped? And your ribbons of marshmallow are more like frozen, sugary shards? Chemist Matt Hartings and ice cream maker Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder of Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream in New York City, talk about the science behind how milk, sugar, and eggs turn into your favorite frozen desserts. They’ll chat about the sweet science behind other frozen delights, too—like how the size of water crystals affect texture and how you can make a scoopable vegan ice cream. 

If you want to change up your own ice cream recipes, Hastings has whipped up chemistry tips and substitutes so you can successfully customize your favorite frozen treats. Tell us your favorite homemade recipes in the comments below! 

Here are some of your frozen dessert recipes.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Matt Hartings

Matt Hartings is a professor of Chemistry at American University in Washington D.C..

Ben Van Leeuwen

Ben Van Leeuwen is co-founder of Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream in New York, New York.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Camille Petersen

Camille Petersen is a freelance reporter and Science Friday’s 2019 summer radio intern. She’s a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School. Her favorite science topics include brains, artificial brains, and bacteria.

About Molly Webster

Molly Webster is a producer and guest host of WNYC’s Radiolab in New York, New York.

