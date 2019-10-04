Food Failures: Rise Your Bread Baking Skills With Science
34:48 minutes
Flour, salt, yeast and water are the basic ingredients in bread that can be transformed into a crusty baguette or a pillowy naan. But what happens when you get a sticky sourdough or brick-like brioche? Chef Francisco Migoya of Modernist Cuisine breaks down the science behind the perfect loaf. He talks about how gluten-free flours affect bread structure, the effects of altitude and humidity on dough and how to keep your sourdough starter happy.
Plus, amateur baker and “Father of the Xbox” Seamus Blackley describes how he baked a loaf of bread from an ancient Egyptian yeast. He chronicled that journey on twitter, which you can see below. (BONUS: Scroll down for a Chocolate and Cherry Sourdough recipe!)
Dear @scifri if you’re into baking check out our amateur side project in GastoEgyptology: https://t.co/mO5PivsG6H
— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) October 1, 2019
From The Modernist Bread cookbook courtesy of The Cooking Lab
By adding cherries, we have taken the beloved combination of bread and chocolate in a new direction. This dough is only moderately sweet; the natural sourness of the dough tempers the sweet character of the inclusions. Given how many taste testers were waiting when these loaves came out of the oven, it’s a captivating combination. As a bonus, the bake-proof chocolate chips remain melted for a good while (while still holding their shape), adding to the indulgence of each bite.
Total Time: Active (yeast) 27 minutes / Inactive 20 hours, 26 minutes
Desired Dough Temperature: 24–26°C / 75–78°F
Difficulty: Moderate
Ovens: Home
Yield/Shapes: 1 lg boule (1.00 kg)
Mix: Combine the levain, water, and yeast in a bowl; add the flour, cocoa powder, and espresso, and mix to a shaggy mass; autolyse 30 minutes; add the salt, and mix until homogeneous; transfer to a lightly oiled tub or bowl, and cover well with a lid or plastic wrap.
Bulk Ferment: Bulk ferment, covered, for 4 hours at 21°C / 70°F; perform 6 four-edge folds (1 fold every 30 minutes after the first hour); after the first fold, add the chocolate chips and cherries; mix with your hands using a squeeze, pull, and fold-over motion; rest the dough, covered, for 30 minutes after the final fold; check for full gluten development using the windowpane test.
Pre-shape: Begin shaping the boule.
Rest: 20 minutes, well covered.
Shape: Work the boule into its shape.
Final Proof: Proof for 12 – 16 hours in the refrigerator, well covered.
Score: Score with a cross across the top; be mindful that the blade can catch on the inclusions; transfer to the base of a preheated cast-iron combination cooker, and cover with the preheated lid.
Bake: Place the pan into a 260°C / 500°F oven; drop the temperature to 245°C / 470°F, and bake for 45 minutes with the lid on; remove the lid, and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
Francisco Migoya is the Head Chef at Modernist Cuisine. He is also the co-author of Modernist Bread (The Cooking Lab, 2017).
Seamus Blackley is an amateur baker and physicist. He is also the inventor of the Xbox.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Andrea Corona is a science writer and Science Friday’s fall 2019 digital intern. Her favorite conversations to have are about tiny houses, earth-ships, and the microbiome.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.