Food Failures: Rise Your Bread Baking Skills With Science

Flour, salt, yeast and water are the basic ingredients in bread that can be transformed into a crusty baguette or a pillowy naan. But what happens when you get a sticky sourdough or brick-like brioche? Chef Francisco Migoya of Modernist Cuisine breaks down the science behind the perfect loaf. He talks about how gluten-free flours affect bread structure, the effects of altitude and humidity on dough and how to keep your sourdough starter happy.

Plus, amateur baker and “Father of the Xbox” Seamus Blackley describes how he baked a loaf of bread from an ancient Egyptian yeast. He chronicled that journey on twitter, which you can see below. (BONUS: Scroll down for a Chocolate and Cherry Sourdough recipe!)

Dear @scifri if you’re into baking check out our amateur side project in GastoEgyptology: https://t.co/mO5PivsG6H — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) October 1, 2019

We asked you to tell us about your bread woes and here’s one we could help with!

This happens because:

Chocolate and Cherry Sourdough Recipe

From The Modernist Bread cookbook courtesy of The Cooking Lab

By adding cherries, we have taken the beloved combination of bread and chocolate in a new direction. This dough is only moderately sweet; the natural sourness of the dough tempers the sweet character of the inclusions. Given how many taste testers were waiting when these loaves came out of the oven, it’s a captivating combination. As a bonus, the bake-proof chocolate chips remain melted for a good while (while still holding their shape), adding to the indulgence of each bite.

Total Time: Active (yeast) 27 minutes / Inactive 20 hours, 26 minutes

Desired Dough Temperature: 24–26°C / 75–78°F

Difficulty: Moderate

Ovens: Home

Yield/Shapes: 1 lg boule (1.00 kg)

Ingredients

230g mature liquid levain

185g water

16g instant dry osmotolerant yeast

225g bread flour

30g cocoa powder

15g brewed espresso

7g fine salt

160g bake-proof dark chocolate chips

160g dried cherries

General Directions

Mix: Combine the levain, water, and yeast in a bowl; add the flour, cocoa powder, and espresso, and mix to a shaggy mass; autolyse 30 minutes; add the salt, and mix until homogeneous; transfer to a lightly oiled tub or bowl, and cover well with a lid or plastic wrap.

Bulk Ferment: Bulk ferment, covered, for 4 hours at 21°C / 70°F; perform 6 four-edge folds (1 fold every 30 minutes after the first hour); after the first fold, add the chocolate chips and cherries; mix with your hands using a squeeze, pull, and fold-over motion; rest the dough, covered, for 30 minutes after the final fold; check for full gluten development using the windowpane test.

Pre-shape: Begin shaping the boule.

Rest: 20 minutes, well covered.

Shape: Work the boule into its shape.

Final Proof: Proof for 12 – 16 hours in the refrigerator, well covered.

Score: Score with a cross across the top; be mindful that the blade can catch on the inclusions; transfer to the base of a preheated cast-iron combination cooker, and cover with the preheated lid.

Bake: Place the pan into a 260°C / 500°F oven; drop the temperature to 245°C / 470°F, and bake for 45 minutes with the lid on; remove the lid, and bake for an additional 10 minutes.

Notes

Multiply the recipe by two if needed.

Consume within 2 – 3 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.

Be sure to flour baskets / couches well because this dough tends to be a bit wet and sticky.

If you don’t want to cold-proof your dough, you can proof it at 27°C / 80°F (65% RH) for 5–7 h or at 21°C / 70°F for 6 – 8 hours.

When mixing, the cherries tend to cluster. Break them apart prior to adding them to the dough.

You can measure 1/16 tsp by measuring 1/8 tsp and dividing it in half.

If you can’t find osmotolerant yeast, you can use instant dry yeast and increase the final proofing time by 20–30 minutes.