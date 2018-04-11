 04/27/2018

The Yeast Also Rises

microscopic image
The cell wall of a yeast. Credit: Nicholas P. Money

Yeast helps your bread to rise and beer to brew, but did you know that there’s yeast in the guts of insects? Or that your body is covered—and filled—with yeast cells? In this segment, recorded live in Miami University’s Hall Auditorium in Oxford, Ohio, mycologist Nicholas Money helps Ira uncover the hidden world of the humble fungus. His new book “The Rise Of Yeast” details some of the ways that the ubiquitous microorganism has helped shape civilization, from baking to biotechnology.

Pilobolus, also known as the dung fungus, uses a “squirt gun”-like mechanism to project a spore up to 30 miles an hour and tens of thousands of g-forces. Credit: Nicholas P. Money
two people onstage with a photo background of mushrooms
Ira Flatow and Nicholas Money talk mushrooms at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Credit: Scott Kissell, of Miami University

Nicholas Money is the author of The Rise of Yeast: How the Sugar Fungus Shaped Civilization. He’s also a professor of botany at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

